Fewer than 800 tickets left for St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; get one before they're gone

BATON ROUGE - Tickets for a chance at winning this year's St. Jude Dream Home are going fast.

The Dream Home and other items — including a new car — will be given away on WBRZ Channel 2 in June. Those who buy tickets now will be entered for a shot at the Dream home and the car giveaway.

Tickets have sold out weeks before the deadline in the last few years. Reserving a ticket now is encouraged. Tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home are $100.

Click HERE to purchase a ticket online.

In 2022, the contest had its fastest sell-out ever in its 26-year history, and ticket sales have outpaced last year's. Fewer than

This year, WBRZ, St. Jude and construction partners are going big - one of the largest and highest-valued homes yet: A $775,000 abode in the Pointe-Marie planned community off River Road south of LSU. The up-and-coming enviable neighborhood is 11 miles from downtown Baton Rouge, nestled at the end of a windy and picturesque drive from the city.

Built by Alvarez Construction, the home features four bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It's just under 3,000 square feet.

The home is located at 2860 Pointe-Marie Drive, Baton Rouge, La., 70820.

All tickets are also entered into a drawing for a new car: A 2023 Genesis G70 from All Star Automotive.

An additional prize deadline of March 31 offers contestants a chance for a $10,000 gift card from Assurance Financial.

Baton Rouge-area sponsors of the Dream Home are WBRZ, Alvarez Construction, 101.5 WYNK, All Star Automotive, Assurance Financial, Dream Day Foundation and Pointe-Marie.

Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.