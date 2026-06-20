Fathers On A Mission celebrates Father's Day with 9th annual Celebration of Fatherhood event

BATON ROUGE — Fathers On A Mission celebrated Father's Day at the 9th annual Celebration of Fatherhood event on Saturday at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville in Baton Rouge.

The event was designed to honor fathers and father figures while providing families with resources, encouragement and opportunities to strengthen family relationships.

"It's about celebrating fathers and making fathers know and feel that they're appreciated," Archie Lee, Case Manager and Mentor at F.O.A.M., said.

"Father's On A Mission is about helping fathers. Making sure fathers feel welcome, needed and [offering] a safe space."

The event included bounce houses, food and entertainment.

The organization hosts fatherhood classes every Tuesday night at its office on 1120 Government Street from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.