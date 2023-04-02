Fans invited to welcome Tigers home Monday; LSU announces on-campus championship celebration

BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to campus Monday so they can welcome back the championship-winning Tigers in style.

The celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday outside the PMAC.

Join us on Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the PMAC as we welcome back the *checks notes* NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WINNING @LSUwbkb pic.twitter.com/ClT3owYOwj — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) April 2, 2023

WBRZ will have live coverage of the event Monday.