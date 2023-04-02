73°
Fans invited to welcome Tigers home Monday; LSU announces on-campus championship celebration

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU is inviting fans to campus Monday so they can welcome back the championship-winning Tigers in style.

The celebration is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Monday outside the PMAC. 

WBRZ will have live coverage of the event Monday. 

