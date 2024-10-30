Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 8

Baton Rouge - The regular season for high school football may be winding down, but the performances from the athletes keeps getting better. The Sports2 team has narrowed down three finalists for this week's Fans' Choice Player of the Week.

U-High wide receiver Zay Martin has been a key part of the Cubs' offense this season. In their win over Parkview Baptist, Martin had 10 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 60 yard punt return for a touchdown in the win.

Walker quarterback Troy Sylve put on a stellar offensive performance as the Wildcats ended Dutchtown's undefeated streak last Friday. Sylve completed 13 of his 22 passes for 235 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 12 times for 154 yards and another touchdown.

Finally, Zachary High won big over Woodlawn and they couldn't have done it without star running back DaVekio Ruffin. Ruffin rushed 18 times for 204 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory as Zachary improved to 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play.

Voting is open until noon on Wednesday. Fans can vote as many times they want until the polls close. We will feature our winner at 6:00 and 10:00 on WBRZ.