95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Famous streamer IShowSpeed visits LSU's campus for game against Florida

1 hour 5 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 3:26 PM September 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A famous streamer went to LSU's campus and visited the football facilities while on campus for the Tigers' game against Florida.

IShowSpeed, who has 44 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Twitch, received a signed jersey from former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and visited football facilities.

LSU Football posted IShowSpeed visiting on Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days