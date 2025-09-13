Famous streamer IShowSpeed visits LSU's campus for game against Florida

BATON ROUGE - A famous streamer went to LSU's campus and visited the football facilities while on campus for the Tigers' game against Florida.

IShowSpeed, who has 44 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.1 million followers on Twitch, received a signed jersey from former LSU running back Leonard Fournette and visited football facilities.

LSU Football posted IShowSpeed visiting on Twitter.