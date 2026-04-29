Family sues Amazon after worker killed in shooting at fulillment center

BATON ROUGE - The family of a man killed at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baton Rouge has filed a lawsuit against Amazon and its security personnel, claiming negligence led to his death.

The suit filed in the 19th JDC says on April 25, 2025, Daylon Anthony and another Amazon employee, Carlgene Nash, had a verbal argument in the front parking lot of the fulfillment center located at Cortana Place.

The lawsuit claims the two had an argument for between 10 and 15 minutes and moved from the parking lot toward the building's entrance. It says that within that time, Nash pulled out a firearm, and claims Anthony charged Nash in an attempt to take the weapon. The filing says he was unsuccessful, and then ran through the front doors of the building, and that Nash fatally shot Anthony.

The lawsuit alleges that security personnel employed by Amazon failed to intervene at any point during the altercation, whether in the parking lot, near the entrance, or inside the building.

The plaintiffs allege Amazon was aware of prior incidents at the facility, including fights, unauthorized entry, and individuals carrying firearms on the premises.

The facility and 10 unnamed defendants who were workers or contractors were also named in the lawsuit. It claims that the 10 workers were security guards who should have intervened.

The family is seeking damages for wrongful death, pain and suffering, medical costs, and loss of financial support.