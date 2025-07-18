Family seeks justice for SU student, Human Jukebox member a year after he was supposedly lured to death

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Steven Harris went missing on July 17, 2024, and authorities believe he was killed overnight the next day in Wilkinson County.

He was due in court for a custody hearing on that day, a day Harris' mother said he wouldn't miss for the world.

"So that leads back to we feel that he was taken against his will or forced to go to Centreville, because again, there was no reason for him to be taken to Centreville," Lasonia Harris, Steven's mother, said.

Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., Calajia Jack and Allyah Martin, the mother of Steven's child, were all arrested on conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges. The trio allegedly drove Steven Harris to Centerville, Mississippi, where he was allegedly killed. His body was then found in Pond, Mississippi.

Harris' mother believes Martin planned the murder.

"We just knew from prior toxic interactions with her friends, her having her friends texting him from all anonymous numbers threatening to beat him, to put a hole in him, all this stuff has been documented," she said.

His father, Thomas Harris, says the community has been there every step of the way, as they are now raising Steven's son.

"This is an old testament, it takes a village to raise a child, and that is a true village right now, and we are experiencing that right now," he said.

Steven Harris was a member of the Southern marching band, The Human Jukebox, and if there was anything he loved more than band, it was his son.

"That was pretty much the motive behind all of this was the love he had for his son," he said.

For Steven's son, they make sure to keep his memories alive by showing him videos and pictures that he has in his room.

"If we pass by that picture, sometimes he will stop, and it's like he's talking to his dad, and I just let him do whatever he's got to do with his dad, and even sometimes he reaches out to hug the picture," Steven's father said.

The trial date set for all three suspects in his murder is set for Sept. 8 in West Feliciana Parish.