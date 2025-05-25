Family honors Jody Mann with colorful goodbye, pushes for justice after fatal hit-and-run

CENTRAL - Amid tears and laughter, family and friends gathered this weekend to celebrate the life of Jody Mann, whose vibrant spirit and sudden passing in a tragic accident left a lasting mark on all who knew her.

Jody's family says she wouldn't have wanted tears—only smiles.

“She would not have wanted us to be sad and mourn the fact that she's not here. She would have much rather us celebrate the time that we had with her,” her mother, Holly Crow said.

Mourners wore bright colors to her funeral—honoring her spirit and her dislike for dressing up.

“For everybody to show up in such bright colors it really just showed her personality through everyone and was a testament that we all have a piece of her in some shape or form," her sister, Desiré Crow said.

Jody was hit while walking near Reinninger Road in March. She died weeks later in the hospital, surrounded by family.

Her mother said butterflies—her favorite—surrounded the service.

“She really loved butterflies, dragonflies, and they were really special to her, and the meaning, and we've, we've seen a lot of them, you know, since she passed away. And it's, you know, we wanted to show that,” Holly Crow said.

The family released live butterflies into the air—a final goodbye.

“One came and kissed my mouth on the lips. It did. And they hung around the kids, and they got to carry them around before they flew off. I think everybody really enjoyed it. I think she would have absolutely loved it,” Holly Crow said.

Brandon Chenevert was booked back into the Livingston Parish Jail on upgraded charges of negligent homicide, when Jody died in April.

Her family is pushing for change.

“Our goal is to change the laws, to make it harder for people to do. this and just walk away from it. As far as no punishment or very minimal punishment. It's not going to help us but it'll help somebody else,” Holly Crow said.

Jody's family asks that people consider the gift of organ donation as Jody did as her fight came to an end.