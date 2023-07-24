81°
Explosion of propane tank in Erwinville injures one person, airlifted to hospital
ERWINVILLE - One person was injured Monday night when a propane tank exploded and burned their face.
Authorities said the person was airlifted from Erwinville to a hospital in Baton Rouge. The explosion happened shortly after 8:30 p.m.
No information on the person's condition has been released.
