Executive director of Capital Area Reentry Coalition steps down
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Reentry Coalition's Executive Director, James Windom, is stepping down.
The announcement was made Friday (May 12) morning, via the organization's newsletter.
Via the newsletter, Windom said, "It has been a truly wonderful experience working with the most caring people anywhere!"
The CARC is a group of local businesses, non-profit, faith-based organizations, and government organizations who work to increase the success rates of citizens who transition from incarceration back into society.
