Emergency helicopter called out to major wreck in Central; at least 2 people hurt
CENTRAL - Emergency responders landed a helicopter near the East Baton Rouge-Livingston Parish line after reports of a major wreck.
Magnolia Bridge Road was shut down between Greenwell Springs Road and LA 1019 shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Sources said at least two people were hurt.
It's unclear what initially caused the wreck.
This is a developing story.
