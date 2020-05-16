79°
Emergency crews are responding to a nasty accident near I-10

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to an accident near Essen Lane and I-10 where it is leaving heavy traffic.

Roads are expected to close and delays are expected.

Take an alternate route if necessary.

