Latest Weather Blog
Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back
BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week.
Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a 2021 decision by the State Licensing Board for Contractors to revoke Sills' license. The First Circuit Court of Appeals again affirmed the board's decision Wednesday.
Sills first lost his license in July 2021 amid several reports from the Investigative Unit highlighting the problems with his company.
Trending News
Coastal Bridge was banned from doing work for DOTD after it previously defaulted on multiple projects. A judge also recently refused to throw out a lawsuit from Sills' former employees, who claim he deducted health insurance payments but never paid the premiums.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10...
-
Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
Sports Video
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman
-
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition