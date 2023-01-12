Embattled contractor loses appeal to get his license back

BATON ROUGE - An infamous contractor who's been the focus of multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports will not get his contracting license back, an appeals court ruled this week.

Kelly Sills' company, Coastal Bridge, had submitted an appeal to get its license back after another court last year upheld a 2021 decision by the State Licensing Board for Contractors to revoke Sills' license. The First Circuit Court of Appeals again affirmed the board's decision Wednesday.

Sills first lost his license in July 2021 amid several reports from the Investigative Unit highlighting the problems with his company.

Coastal Bridge was banned from doing work for DOTD after it previously defaulted on multiple projects. A judge also recently refused to throw out a lawsuit from Sills' former employees, who claim he deducted health insurance payments but never paid the premiums.