EBRSO: Man arrested for distributing fentanyl out of Siegen Lane auto repair shop

ST. GEORGE - Deputies arrested a man after they said he distributed meth out of a Siegen Lane auto repair shop, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

EBRSO said they conducted two controlled purchases from Trevoris Rhines, 40, at Collision Works on Siegen Lane. Agents were able to obtain an arrest warrant due to the controlled buys.

On Thursday, Rhines was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on a detached garage apartment on Elm Drive and the Collision Works. Officials seized 9.5 grams of crystal meth, 5 grams of marijuana, and three firearms.

Rhines was booked for distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute meth and more drug charges.