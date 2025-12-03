Latest Weather Blog
EBR schools reminds parents of policy for removing kids from classrooms as tensions rise over ICE arrival
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System sent a message to parents and guardians of students, reminding them of the district-wide policy concerning law enforcement's removal of students from classrooms.
The note says that law enforcement can only remove a child if they have a court order or the parent's or legal guardian's approval.
"If a law enforcement officer attempts to arrest a student without presenting a court order, the principal is advised to record the officer’s signature, badge number, agency name, the date and time of the arrest, the student’s name, and the reason given for the arrest. Principals are also required to make every effort to notify parents as soon as possible," the note said.
The school system said Wednesday that neither Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents nor U.S. Border Patrol Agents have approached an EBR School.
"The East Baton Rouge Parish schools remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a high-quality education to all students, as schools are places of learning, inclusion, and support, where every child is valued and respected."
