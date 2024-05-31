EBR school system seeks input on whether district should fence students in at some campuses

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School District is looking into whether it should build fences around some of its campuses and is asking parish residents to weigh in with their thoughts.

Through a form on the district's web site, administrators pose 12 questions including whether aesthetics or safety should be a primary concern if fences go up.

The district web site does not say which schools it has in mind for possible fencing.

The poll is available at https://bit.ly/EBRfencing24