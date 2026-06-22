EBR School Board votes to give superintendent power to revise job descriptions within district

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board unanimously voted to give Superintendent LaMont Cole the power to revise job descriptions and add new titles in the district for the next two years.

The school district's rules previously only allowed the superintendent to recommend changes to the board.

During the board's June 11 meeting, Cole was also directed to provide the board with a report describing the current state of the district's job titles and descriptions, including several outdated and unused positions.

The report, which must be provided to the board by Jan. 15, 2027, will also detail a plan and timeline to eliminate obsolete titles and bring all descriptions current, as well as identify where and how the official record copy of job titles and descriptions will be maintained.

By March 15, 2027, Cole's office will provide a recommendation to the board for how the policy will be amended to "provide the Board an appropriate level of insight and oversight regarding job titles and descriptions during the annual budget-cycle process."

Granting Cole power to revise the job descriptions was on a consent agenda of several other items that were also passed, including the approval of the 2026-27 budget and the approval of several early childhood grants.