EBR leaders partner to address rising number of accidental overdose deaths

BATON ROUGE - Opioid abuse, a devastating epidemic that the United States continues to battle, is known for its tragic impact on families and entire communities.

Areas that wrestle with widespread opioid abuse may also see increased crime rates, hospitalizations, as well as cases of child abuse and child neglect.

City leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) have partnered with community advocates to combat the epidemic locally, and these efforts are what they intend to address in a public news conference on Tuesday (Feb. 9) morning at 11:30 a.m.

During the conference, they intend to discuss resources and initiatives available to those suffering from addiction and for those impacted by the opioid crisis.

According to a news release from the office of EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, these efforts are necessary due to a rising number of overdose deaths as of January 2021.

Last year, a total of 245 accidental overdose deaths occurred in EBR, a significant increase from the loss of 126 individuals to such deaths in EBR in 2019.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), "Collaboration is essential for success in preventing opioid overdose deaths. Medical personnel, emergency departments, first responders, public safety officials, mental health and substance use treatment providers, community-based organizations, public health, and members of the community all bring awareness, resources, and expertise to address this complex and fast-moving epidemic."

Click here for national resources created for those suffering from opioid addiction.

Officials in EBR will address the public with additional localized resources during their Tuesday morning 11:30 a.m. news conference at the River Center Branch Library.

City-Parish leaders and community organizers who will be on hand to speak include Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Coroner Dr. Beau Clark, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, Peer Support Specialist Tonja Myles, and several other notable members of the community.

After the conference, WBRZ will provide readers and viewers with an update on the resources discussed.