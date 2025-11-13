70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR deputies arrest woman accused of having sex with 13-year-old boy multiple times

2 hours 30 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, November 13 2025 Nov 13, 2025 November 13, 2025 6:53 AM November 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old boy. 

Megan Moton, 32, allegedly had sex with the teenager two times, as well as exchanging lewd text messages on several other occasions in the summer of 2024. 

Detectives began investigating Moton after the boy's mother told them about the text messages on Monday. The boy later told his mother that the pair had sex at Moton's apartment. The boy said that their first encounter happened sometime before October 2024, and another happened after. 

Trending News

Moton was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, as well as one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days