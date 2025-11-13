EBR deputies arrest woman accused of having sex with 13-year-old boy multiple times

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly had sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Megan Moton, 32, allegedly had sex with the teenager two times, as well as exchanging lewd text messages on several other occasions in the summer of 2024.

Detectives began investigating Moton after the boy's mother told them about the text messages on Monday. The boy later told his mother that the pair had sex at Moton's apartment. The boy said that their first encounter happened sometime before October 2024, and another happened after.

Moton was arrested Wednesday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, as well as one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.