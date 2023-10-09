Latest Weather Blog
EBR councilman says Aztek Cove proposal 'reeks' of politics, calls for peers to oppose it
BATON ROUGE - An ongoing political spat over a controversial mixed-use development near the Country Club of Louisiana intensified Monday as the Metro Council is just days out from voting on a proposal to give its developer a tax break.
The Aztek Cove development is already cleared to go up along Highland Road, but an item set for a vote before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday would grant the private developer a $35 million "refund" of tax revenues, according to Councilman Rowdy Gaudet.
Gaudet penned a lengthy letter Monday detailing why he's opposed to the proposal, saying it "reeks of political gamesmanship." He's calling on his peers to vote it down on Wednesday.
Gaudet says the the development, which is situated in his district, is being pushed forward by Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman. He alleges Coleman is getting behind the project as a form of political retaliation after she and Gaudet were at odds during another council meeting in June.
Trending News
"She shared with me that this for her has more to do with politics," Gaudet previously told WBRZ. "She shared that with me verbally. It's unfortunate."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet