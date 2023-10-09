EBR councilman says Aztek Cove proposal 'reeks' of politics, calls for peers to oppose it

BATON ROUGE - An ongoing political spat over a controversial mixed-use development near the Country Club of Louisiana intensified Monday as the Metro Council is just days out from voting on a proposal to give its developer a tax break.

The Aztek Cove development is already cleared to go up along Highland Road, but an item set for a vote before the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday would grant the private developer a $35 million "refund" of tax revenues, according to Councilman Rowdy Gaudet.

Gaudet penned a lengthy letter Monday detailing why he's opposed to the proposal, saying it "reeks of political gamesmanship." He's calling on his peers to vote it down on Wednesday.

Gaudet says the the development, which is situated in his district, is being pushed forward by Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman. He alleges Coleman is getting behind the project as a form of political retaliation after she and Gaudet were at odds during another council meeting in June.

"She shared with me that this for her has more to do with politics," Gaudet previously told WBRZ. "She shared that with me verbally. It's unfortunate."