EBR Coroner's Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program marks 10 years of helping victims

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office marked 10 years of its Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Program on Thursday, saying it has helped thousands of victims over the last decade.

Nearly 3,000 medical exams have been performed using the program since January 2016. District Attorney Hillar Moore said it has streamlined the collection of evidence in sexual assault cases and has given more agency to victims, while minimizing trauma.

"Assisted victims in this journey become survivors," Moore said. "Same nurses are present, attentive and compassionate. Victims are receiving more consistent care at each and every hospital when choosing to present to the hospital. Victims are validated."

The program also provides services in West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville and Pointe Coupee Parishes.