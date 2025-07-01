92°
EBR announces application period for program to replace qualified residents' air conditioners for free
BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards will hold a news conference on Wednesday to launch a new program that will fix or replace eligible residents' air conditioning units for free, a news release said.
The new "Operation Stay Cool" initiative aims to protect vulnerable residents from extreme summer heat. The funding will come from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Details on how to apply will be released later; criteria include income and other factors.
The press conference will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in City Hall.
