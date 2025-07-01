92°
EBR announces application period for program to replace qualified residents' air conditioners for free

4 hours 55 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 1:40 PM July 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards will hold a news conference on Wednesday to launch a new program that will fix or replace eligible residents' air conditioning units for free, a news release said.

The new "Operation Stay Cool" initiative aims to protect vulnerable residents from extreme summer heat. The funding will come from the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Details on how to apply will be released later; criteria include income and other factors.

The press conference will be at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in City Hall.

