EA High School graduate who died in motorcycle crash was organ donor, honored at OLOL, mom says

GONZALES — An East Ascension High School graduate who died in a Gonzales motorcycle crash over the weekend was honored with an Honor Walk at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge on Monday morning.

Jacobi Clement, who graduated from EA in 2024, was an organ donor, his mother said on Facebook. Clement was a member of the school's wrestling team.

The Honor Walk is at 9 a.m.

State Police said Clement was riding his 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 along Old Jefferson Highway near Duplessis Road on Saturday morning when he ran off the road and crashed.

Clement was wearing a helmet, but suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and died nearly 24 hours later.