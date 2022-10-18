Dutchtown Primary and Middle schools experiencing water problems Tuesday

DUTCHTOWN - Two schools in Ascension Parish experienced a disruption in water services Tuesday.

Dutchtown Primary and Middle Schools had a "disruption" in their water service, according to school officials.

The schools plan to make adjustments to meal preparation and will have bottled water available for staff and students to drink.

Officials say they will give updates as water is restored.

The schools were already set for an early dismissal time Tuesday.