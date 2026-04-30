Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU star

BATON ROUGE — The Dunham School will soon begin construction on a new turf practice field for its football program, and it's named after a former Dunham and LSU star defensive back.

Derek Stingley Jr. Field will be at the school's main campus along Roy Emerson Drive. Dunham said the field was made possible by "the largest single alumni donation in school history" from Stingley.

Stingley was a highly-touted recruit while at Dunham, where he played defensive back, wide receiver and kick returner. He was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018.

The next year, he started at defensive back on LSU's 2019 national championship-winning team as a true freshman. He led the SEC in interceptions that year, winning several All-American and All-SEC awards.

Stingley was drafted third overall by the Houston Texans in 2022. He has since played in two Pro Bowls and, in 2024, was named a First-Team All-Pro. In 2025, he signed an extension in Houston to become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in league history.

"Derek Stingley’s legacy will now live not only in what he accomplished on the field, but in the field he’s provided for every Tiger who follows," Dunham Athletic Director and Head Coach Neil Weiner said.