Dual impairment suspected in crash that killed one, injured six

THIBODAUX - Two vehicles collided Sunday evening, resulting in one passenger being ejected and suffering injuries from which she later died.

Mark Dyer Jr. was traveling south in Lafourche Parish and approached an intersection, according to Louisiana State Police. Reginald Ward, the second driver, failed to stop at the same intersection, and the two vehicles struck each other and swerved off the roadway.

Both Dyer and Ward were taken to a local hospital with moderate and critical injuries, respectively. Four other passengers in Ward's SUV were also taken to a hospital, all with moderate injuries.

Emily Ledet, 20, was a fifth passenger in Ward's vehicle. She was thrown from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries.

Ledet was also taken to a hospital where she later died.

Authorities say none of the seven people involved were properly restrained.

Preliminary investigations suspect both Dyer and Ward of being impaired at the time of the crash.