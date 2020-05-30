Dry weather expected to end out the weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow:

A few downpours have developed this afternoon and will likely continue into this evening. Once the sun goes down and we lose daytime heating, any showers and storms will diminish. Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s with a few neighborhoods likely reaching 90.

Looking Ahead:



A weak frontal passage made its way through south Louisiana, but has not made a huge difference in our temperatures. It has lowered our humidity values a touch. This will allow for a more “comfortable” morning tomorrow with lows in the upper 60s. A high pressure ridge will begin to build over the southern United States and keep us dry into the first part of next week. By Wednesday, we'll see a return of tropical moisture and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.