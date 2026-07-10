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Drug dealer sentenced to over 9 years in prison after selling cocaine, crack in EBR, Iberville parishes
BATON ROUGE - A drug dealer was sentenced to over nine years in prison after he sold drugs in East Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana said Friday.
Alexander Brock, 60, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine.
Prosecutors said between July 31, 2018 and Aug. 9, 2019, Brock acted as a middleman by repeatedly brokering deals between four co-conspirators, all of whom have been convicted in this case, to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine in East Baton Rouge and Iberville.
He was also found guilty of converting cocaine into crack cocaine and distributing those substances to his own customers.
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Brock was sentenced to 110 months of prison with four years of supervised release following his term.
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