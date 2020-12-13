Driver Killed in Assumption Parish Crash

BELLE ROSE - Shortly before 4:00 p.m. yesterday afternoon, State Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries on LA 70 near Joe Dugas Road. The crash ultimately took the life of 58-year-old Daniel Ausbrooks of Napoleonville.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ausbrooks was traveling westbound on LA 70 in a 2002 Honda Civic. For reasons still under investigation, Ausbrooks crossed the centerline while in a right curve and entered the eastbound lane. A 2012 Dodge pickup truck was approaching on LA 70 and the driver steered to the right in an attempt to avoid the collision, but was unsuccessful.

Ausbrooks suffered serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Dodge was wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was also transported to an area hospital.

This crash remains under investigation.