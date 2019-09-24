78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 955 near Ethel

2 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, December 05 2016 Dec 5, 2016 December 05, 2016 10:43 PM December 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

EAST FELCIANA - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office reported a fatal crash outside of Ethel on Monday around 10 a.m.

According to State Police, one of the drivers, 33-year-old Kristy Weatherman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Highway 955 west of Highway 19 outside of Ethel.

Police learned the crash occurred as Weatherman was traveling westbound on Highway 955. For unknown reasons, Weatherman's vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, striking an 18-wheeler driven by 56-year-old Fredric Jones.

Four people, including the woman, were in the car at the time of the crash. One man and two children sustained injures. The man, a 22 year-old, sustained serious injuries after being partially ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said that both children were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Jones was wearing his seat belt during the crash and was not injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days