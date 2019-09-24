Driver dies in crash on Hwy. 955 near Ethel

EAST FELCIANA - The East Feliciana Sheriff's Office reported a fatal crash outside of Ethel on Monday around 10 a.m.

According to State Police, one of the drivers, 33-year-old Kristy Weatherman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Highway 955 west of Highway 19 outside of Ethel.

Police learned the crash occurred as Weatherman was traveling westbound on Highway 955. For unknown reasons, Weatherman's vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane, striking an 18-wheeler driven by 56-year-old Fredric Jones.

Four people, including the woman, were in the car at the time of the crash. One man and two children sustained injures. The man, a 22 year-old, sustained serious injuries after being partially ejected from the vehicle.

Authorities said that both children were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Jones was wearing his seat belt during the crash and was not injured.