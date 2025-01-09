44°
Downed NOAA weather balloon lands in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A downed weather balloon from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration landed in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a resident on Rodney Drive called first responders when they found the NOAA balloon in their yard around 12 p.m.
A hazmat team responded, determined that no hazards were present and disposed of the balloon safely.
