Downed NOAA weather balloon lands in Baton Rouge neighborhood

2 hours 35 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 1:56 PM January 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A downed weather balloon from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration landed in a Baton Rouge neighborhood on Thursday. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a resident on Rodney Drive called first responders when they found the NOAA balloon in their yard around 12 p.m.

A hazmat team responded, determined that no hazards were present and disposed of the balloon safely. 

