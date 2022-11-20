DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him.

The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.

Someone driving by the scene saw the stabbing and called 911. A West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy responding to the scene shot the suspect as he was "actively attacking" Guillory.

Both Guillory and the suspect were taken to a hospital and did not survive, according to the sheriff's office.

Shortly after the shooting, an Addis police officer assisting at the chaotic scene was hit by a car. Deputies said he was "bumped" by the vehicle and walked away unharmed.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, State Police said it has taken over the investigation and that the identities of those involved won't be released until Monday.

DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson sent out the following statement Sunday:

"The entire DOTD family extends our thoughts and prayers on the passing of a member of our Motorist Assistance Patrol (MAP). Our MAP staff put their life on the line every day in an effort to assist citizens in need. Doing good for the thousands of motorists should not end this way.

In the days ahead, DOTD asks for your prayers and support for all those affected by today's incident, especially the staff involved in Motor Assist Patrol.

This is an active police investigation. "

As of 4 p.m., I-10 West was partially reopened to let drivers through. Traffic is still congested to the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge, DOTD says. All lanes opened at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.