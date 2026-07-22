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DOTD to replace bridge along Lockhart Road in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — State crews on Wednesday began working to replace a bridge in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish government said.
The parish said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secured funding earlier this year to replace a bridge along Lockhart Road near Arlington Drive.
Livingston Parish said the construction should take around two months, and drivers who use the route often should plan ahead.
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An inspection in 2025 identified damage to the bridge deck, and DOTD completed temporary repairs until it could get money for the replacement.
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