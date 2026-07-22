DOTD to replace bridge along Lockhart Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS — State crews on Wednesday began working to replace a bridge in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish government said.

The parish said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secured funding earlier this year to replace a bridge along Lockhart Road near Arlington Drive.

Livingston Parish said the construction should take around two months, and drivers who use the route often should plan ahead.

An inspection in 2025 identified damage to the bridge deck, and DOTD completed temporary repairs until it could get money for the replacement.