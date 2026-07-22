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DOTD to replace bridge along Lockhart Road in Denham Springs

1 hour 49 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, July 22 2026 Jul 22, 2026 July 22, 2026 12:05 PM July 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

DENHAM SPRINGS — State crews on Wednesday began working to replace a bridge in Denham Springs, the Livingston Parish government said. 

The parish said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development secured funding earlier this year to replace a bridge along Lockhart Road near Arlington Drive.

Livingston Parish said the construction should take around two months, and drivers who use the route often should plan ahead. 

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An inspection in 2025 identified damage to the bridge deck, and DOTD completed temporary repairs until it could get money for the replacement. 

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