Donaldsonville unveiling splash pad mural Tuesday
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish residents are invited to a "community fun day" on Tuesday during the unveiling of a new mural at the Donaldsonville Splash Pad.
The party will start at 10 a.m. July 29 at 2162 D Thibaut Dr., next to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion.
The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
