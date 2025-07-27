80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Donaldsonville unveiling splash pad mural Tuesday

Sunday, July 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish residents are invited to a "community fun day" on Tuesday during the unveiling of a new mural at the Donaldsonville Splash Pad. 

The party will start at 10 a.m. July 29 at 2162 D Thibaut Dr., next to the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion.

The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. 

