Donaldsonville mayor provides updates on power outages in the area, how to get resources

DONALDSONVILLE — Mayor Leroy Sullivan provided updates on the power outages and how to get resources in the area after Hurricane Francine.

Mayor Sullivan said areas coming into Donaldsonville on Highway 3089 near Walmart up to Saint Patrick Street should have power by the end of the day Friday. Most of the downtown area has had power restored but City Hall is still out of power.

Disaster relief boxes will be given out around 1 p.m. at St. Phillip Baptist Church on Saturday.

Lemann Memorial Center will also host a water and ice distribution on Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

