77°
Latest Weather Blog
Donaldsonville Independence Day celebration draws hundreds to Crescent Park
DONALDSONVILLE — Hundreds of people packed Crescent Park in Donaldsonville for an Independence Day celebration.
The event had food, vendors and live music for attendees.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan told WBRZ he is grateful to bring the community together for the holiday.
"We just had our Juneteenth celebration last month, great crowd and then to have a great crowd for this event, it just shows that the community loves to come together, have a great time, loved to listen to great music, there's great food, so it's just a great time for the city of Donaldsonville," Sullivan said.
Trending News
The celebration wrapped up with a fireworks show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother of 7-year-old girl killed in Addis domestic disturbance arrested for murder
-
Livingston librarian owed nearly $51,000 in attorneys' fees amid defamation fight
-
Experts weigh in on Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill's indictment
-
Denham Springs woman struck by stray bullet warns of dangers of celebratory...
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Ponchatoula Green Wave