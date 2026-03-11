Donaldsonville Chief: Fire that damaged three homes likely caused by human interference

DONALDSONVILLE — A fire that damaged three homes in Donaldsonville earlier this month was likely caused by human interference, Donaldsonville Fire Chief Travis Cedotal told WBRZ on Wednesday.

According to Cedotal, the home where the March 4 fire started at the corner of Lessard and Charles streets was abandoned and did not have electricity or gas. This, he said, lead investigators to determine someone set the fire, whether that be intentionally or on accident.

The fire, he added, started in one of the homes near what used to be a carport.

Images shared by the department earlier this month showed one home burned to the ground, with two neighboring homes suffering collapsed roofs and other severe damage.