84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville Chief: Fire that damaged three homes likely caused by human interference

3 hours 14 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 10:23 AM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

DONALDSONVILLE — A fire that damaged three homes in Donaldsonville earlier this month was likely caused by human interference, Donaldsonville Fire Chief Travis Cedotal told WBRZ on Wednesday.

According to Cedotal, the home where the March 4 fire started at the corner of Lessard and Charles streets was abandoned and did not have electricity or gas. This, he said, lead investigators to determine someone set the fire, whether that be intentionally or on accident. 

The fire, he added, started in one of the homes near what used to be a carport. 

Trending News

Images shared by the department earlier this month showed one home burned to the ground, with two neighboring homes suffering collapsed roofs and other severe damage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days