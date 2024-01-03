46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives seeking suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

1 hour 5 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 8:25 AM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person allegedly involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in December. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person in the photographs is believed to be responsible for multiple break-ins that happened on Claycut Road on Dec. 17. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days