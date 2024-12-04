60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Detectives searching for man wanted for second-degree murder

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a man wanted for murder charges. 

CrimeStoppers posted pictures of 22-year-old Floyd Thibodeaux to social media Wednesday morning. 

Thibodeaux is wanted for one charge each of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.

