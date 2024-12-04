Detectives searching for man wanted for second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a man wanted for murder charges.

CrimeStoppers posted pictures of 22-year-old Floyd Thibodeaux to social media Wednesday morning.

Thibodeaux is wanted for one charge each of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.