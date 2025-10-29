Deputies searching for two people accused of stealing from Dollar General in Tickfaw

TICKFAW — Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for two people accused of stealing from a Tickfaw Dollar General.

Deputies said that two men entered the Sibley Road discount store around 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. The men were then seen on security footage filling two shopping carts worth of laundry items and walking out of the store without paying.

The pair then drove off in an unidentified vehicle.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who these suspects are or their whereabouts to contact Det. Earl McFarland at 985-514-8181 or 985-351-8942.