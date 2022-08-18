80°
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges

Thursday, August 18 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges. 

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.

Cortez-Gomiller is wanted for one additional count of theft and aggravated assault. 

Crime Stoppers urged anyone with information to contact them at (225) 344-7867 or through their website. 

