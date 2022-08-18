80°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for three wanted on theft charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Detectives are searching for three people wanted on various theft and burglary charges.
Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted about the three on social media Tuesday and said 32-year-old Cody Crouch, 24-year-old Kenneth Self Jr., and 23-year-old Madison Cortez-Gomiller were wanted on one count each of simple burglary, unauthorized entry, and theft.
Cortez-Gomiller is wanted for one additional count of theft and aggravated assault.
Trending News
Crime Stoppers urged anyone with information to contact them at (225) 344-7867 or through their website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meeting about future of Capitol High brings more questions than answers
-
Fish Bayou flood control project wrapping up; Alligator Bayou Road soon to...
-
Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025
-
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
-
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins