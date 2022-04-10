79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies searching for purse snatchers that nabbed bag from parked car

Sunday, April 10 2022
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying two purse-snatchers who grabbed a bag from a parked car outside a convenience store.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the couple stole the purse from the Circle K in the 5000 block of Jones Creek around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the pair leaving in a blue Toyota Camry.

If anyone has information, call (225) 389-5064.

