Deputies searching for person who stole $1,000 worth of diesel

53 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, February 17 2026 Feb 17, 2026 February 17, 2026 12:28 PM February 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies are searching for thieves who stole $1,000 worth of gasoline from a St. Francisville gas station. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office says the thieves pulled up to a gas station off Highway 61 in November and started pumping 270 gallons of off-road diesel fuel into tanks. 

Deputies say the thieves may have used a remote device to "manipulate the fuel pump, allowing it to free-flow."

Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867. 

