Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for missing boater after police find empty vessel
MANDEVILLE - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Marine Division spent much of Sunday searching for a missing boater after police reported an empty vessel found rifting under the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.
The Causeway Police Department reported the empty boat around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The registered owner of the boat told deputies a friend, 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville, had borrowed the boat to go fishing on Saturday.
Coile's pickup truck was found at a Mandeville harbor Sunday morning.
STPSO, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, searched Lake Pontchartrain until dark Sunday. The search was set to resume Monday morning.
STPSO says if anyone has any information on helping to locate Coile, they are encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (985) 898-2338.
