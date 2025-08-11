93°
Deputies searching for man who allegedly put skimmer in ATM at Port Allen bank
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who they say put a skimming device in an ATM at a bank in Port Allen.
The man allegedly placed the skimmer on the drive-up ATM at Neighbors Federal Credit Union around 9:30 p.m. on July 2 and came back to pick it up on July 6, according to WBRSO.
The incident was brought to the bank's attention after members began reporting unauthorized charges and compromised cards.
Sheriff Jeff Bergeron said anyone who has used the ATM should monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity.
WBRSO asks anyone with information about the man's identity to contact them at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234, or to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
