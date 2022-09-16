Deputies offering $5K reward for leads in home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old girl shot multiple times

HAMMOND - Deputies found a man dead and his 12-year-old daughter with multiple gunshot wounds after a late-night home invasion in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.

While deputies were on their way, shots were fired inside the home, according to the department.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Donte Perry shot to death inside the apartment. His daughter, who appeared to have been shot multiple times, was taken to North Oaks Hospital in Hammond before being transferred to a children's hospital in stable condition.

Chief Deputy Jimmy Travis told WBRZ that the girl had at least 10 bullet wounds, a combination of entry and exit wounds. Travis said investigators suspect the robbers intended to kill the 12-year-old so she wouldn't be able to help to identify them.

Two other children, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old were inside the house at the time.

Tuesday evening, deputies said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest of the attacker.

Anyone with information should call (800) 554-5245.