84°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for missing 14-year-old last seen in Addis
ADDIS - West Baton Rouge law enforcement is searching for a missing teenager last seen at his guardian's house Tuesday.
The Addis Police Department along with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Christopher Brisco, 14.
Brisco was last seen at his guardian's house Tuesday afternoon. He was reported missing Wednesday morning. He is 14 years old, 5,5", and 100 pounds.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD at (225) 687-2222 or the WBRSO at (225) 490-8599.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge philanthropist turns himself in after deputies say he was involved...
-
DOTD beginning survey work along Dalrymple Drive for I-10 widening
-
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from...
-
Baton Rouge high school students build arcade machine
-
Access to TikTok may soon be limited in Louisiana