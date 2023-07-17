78°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for caretaker accused of stealing $11K from elderly couple
PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing more than $11,000 from an elderly couple.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Sharon Jones was a caretaker for an elderly couple in Ponchatoula. Jones helped the couple with chores around their home and shopping.
Deputies said Jones was given a debit card by the couple to buy things from their shopping list. Bank statements from February to April show Jones made unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals totaling more than $11,000.
Trending News
Deputies issued a warrant for Jones. Once she is in custody, she will be booked for access device fraud, identity theft and failure to appear from a previous charge of issuing worthless checks.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR School Board posts budget including one-time teacher raises, set for approval...
-
Roads buckling due to heat more common this year, DOTD says
-
St. George organizers will appeal to La. Supreme Court in last-ditch effort...
-
Fire at Dow burned for 33 hours after explosion
-
LSU Tigers open up talk at SEC Media Days