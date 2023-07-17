Deputies looking for caretaker accused of stealing $11K from elderly couple

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing more than $11,000 from an elderly couple.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Sharon Jones was a caretaker for an elderly couple in Ponchatoula. Jones helped the couple with chores around their home and shopping.

Deputies said Jones was given a debit card by the couple to buy things from their shopping list. Bank statements from February to April show Jones made unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals totaling more than $11,000.

Deputies issued a warrant for Jones. Once she is in custody, she will be booked for access device fraud, identity theft and failure to appear from a previous charge of issuing worthless checks.