Deputies investigating human bones found in East Feliciana Parish

2 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, June 30 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - Sheriff's deputies are investigating human bones that were found Friday in East Feliciana Parish. 

The remains were found Friday afternoon along River Road. A photo shared by the sheriff's office suggested the bones were possibly discovered in the woods. 

Sheriff Jeff Travis said in a news release that detectives believe they've identified the remains but are withholding the name until they get confirmation from forensic specialists. 

This is a developing story. 

