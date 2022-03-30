Deputies identify man who shot, killed wife in Ascension Parish Wednesday

PRAIRIEVILLE - An elderly man is in custody after he killed his wife, sources told WBRZ.

The man, 83-year-old Marvin Stephens, shot his wife around lunchtime Wednesday at a home off Hwy. 42 east of Airline.

Patricia Stephens was airlifted to a hospital where she later died, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Marvin Stephens was arrested by deputies and is booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. No bond has been set.

This is a breaking news story. Watch or stream WBRZ newscasts all afternoon.