Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies identify man who shot, killed wife in Ascension Parish Wednesday

32 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 8:41 PM March 30, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE - An elderly man is in custody after he killed his wife, sources told WBRZ.

The man, 83-year-old Marvin Stephens, shot his wife around lunchtime Wednesday at a home off Hwy. 42 east of Airline.  

Patricia Stephens was airlifted to a hospital where she later died, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Marvin Stephens was arrested by deputies and is booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. No bond has been set. 

This is a breaking news story.  Watch or stream WBRZ newscasts all afternoon.  

