Deputies identify man who shot, killed wife in Ascension Parish Wednesday
PRAIRIEVILLE - An elderly man is in custody after he killed his wife, sources told WBRZ.
The man, 83-year-old Marvin Stephens, shot his wife around lunchtime Wednesday at a home off Hwy. 42 east of Airline.
Patricia Stephens was airlifted to a hospital where she later died, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Marvin Stephens was arrested by deputies and is booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. No bond has been set.
This is a breaking news story. Watch or stream WBRZ newscasts all afternoon.
